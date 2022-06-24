Odessa Mayor issues statement on overturning Roe v. Wade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In a decision issued Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Mayor Joven issued the following statement:

“The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.”

Today, I intend to issue a proclamation declaring “Our Children’s Right to Life Day” and dedicate this day in remembrance of the over 64 million lives lost in abortion, and I call our fellow cities and elected officials to join us in standing for life and recognizing this landmark ruling.”

