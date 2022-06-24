Advertisement

Odessa Mayor issues statement on overturning Roe v. Wade

Leaders across the Peach State are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Leaders across the Peach State are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning.(Source: MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In a decision issued Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Mayor Joven issued the following statement:

“The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.”

Today, I intend to issue a proclamation declaring “Our Children’s Right to Life Day” and dedicate this day in remembrance of the over 64 million lives lost in abortion, and I call our fellow cities and elected officials to join us in standing for life and recognizing this landmark ruling.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Hector Flores Jr.
Fort Stockton man convicted of Child Endangerment