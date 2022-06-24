Midland senior resident finds black mold in apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An elderly midland resident is worried about her health after she discovered black mold in her apartment.

Midland resident Carol Walker says she has black mold growing in her coat closet and her apartment complex has stopped responding to calls for repair.

Walker noticed a bad smell coming from her coat closet in her apartment about two weeks ago.

But at first she didn’t think anything of it.

“A day or two later I opened it back up and said ‘that smell is still in there!’ and I looked up and I saw water spots on the ceiling and I knew there had been a horrible leak,” Walker said.

What appears to be black mold is growing around the corners of the ceiling in her coat closet.

Walker moved into the Santa Rita senior village in Midland at the end of February and has since had to clear out the closet due to the mold and strong smell.

She says this is the first time she has ever seen anything like this before.

“I have a little bit of asthma and I know that can exacerbate those health issues, “ Walker said. “I’m not on any medication I just know it’s not healthy and that’s my biggest concern.”

Walker notified the complex about the mold and the complex did send someone to come look at it. That was nine days ago and Walker hasn’t heard from anyone since.

She says she is very worried about her health and the lack of a response from the senior village.

“Apparently here it’s not a priority and that’s my concern, there may be other issues for them that are priorities but to me this is the biggest priority,” Walker said.

Texas law states that landlords have a duty to remove conditions that affect the physical health and safety of an ordinary tenant if the conditions were not caused by the tenant, the landlord has proper written notice and the tenant does not owe rent at the time of the issue.

CBS7 has contacted the Santa Rita Village and they have not responded to our request for a comment.

Walker says she is willing to do whatever it takes including withholding her rent until the issue is resolved.

We will continue to follow this story.

