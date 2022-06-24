Advertisement

Midland mayor issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Alcande de Midland Patrick Payton.
Alcande de Midland Patrick Payton.(.)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mayor of Midland Patrick Payton issued the following statement over today’s supreme court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the statement Payton said:

“While the repeal of Roe v Wade is an historical step forward in saving the lives of the unborn we must continue the same vigilance towards a more perfect Union made possible through a return to a morality that values life from conception to end of life and all phases and facets in between. We must be thankful in this victorious moment, humble and peaceful towards those who disagree, and filled with grace and truth in the relentless pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for all.”

For more information regarding the decision, you can read more here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Leaders across the Peach State are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Odessa mayor issues statement on overturning Roe v. Wade
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children