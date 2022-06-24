Midland mayor issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mayor of Midland Patrick Payton issued the following statement over today’s supreme court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the statement Payton said:

“While the repeal of Roe v Wade is an historical step forward in saving the lives of the unborn we must continue the same vigilance towards a more perfect Union made possible through a return to a morality that values life from conception to end of life and all phases and facets in between. We must be thankful in this victorious moment, humble and peaceful towards those who disagree, and filled with grace and truth in the relentless pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for all.”

