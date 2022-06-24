Midland County crash leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A one-vehicle crash in Midland County has left a man dead.

A GMC Sierra was driving west on Business 20 near at an unsafe speed for the curve in the road ahead. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and the driver then over-corrected to the left sending the vehicle into a side skid. It then rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, 61-year-old Kenneth Bohlscheid, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.