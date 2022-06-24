Advertisement

Midland County crash leaves one dead

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A one-vehicle crash in Midland County has left a man dead.

A GMC Sierra was driving west on Business 20 near at an unsafe speed for the curve in the road ahead. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and the driver then over-corrected to the left sending the vehicle into a side skid. It then rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, 61-year-old Kenneth Bohlscheid, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

The 24 inch leaked pipe
Mayor Javier Joven proposes a plan to fix future water leaks
The 24 inch leaked pipe
Odessa Infrastructure plans
(File)
Fatal crash in Glasscock County
UPDATE:Passengers allowed to re-enter airport after bomb squad investigation