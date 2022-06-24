Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Bible and New Life Church host a one-week camp that has non-stop activities for kids to take part in.

The camp takes place throughout the entire day and children get the opportunity to play games like volleyball, rock climbing and they can beat the heat with a water slide.

Kids are placed into groups and are switched to a different activity every hour.

Part of their morning consists of bible studies while the church gets assistance from Camp Eagle.

The kids minister of New Life Church, Daniela Waycaster, says this camp provides an overall energetic experience.

“Camp eagle provides a staff that not only knows how to talk to kids really well, but is a lot of fun and brings a lot of energy so the kids are having a blast all day long,” Waycaster said.

Although there is a fee for this camp, there are scholarship opportunities available for kids next summer.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.