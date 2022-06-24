Advertisement

Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children

Kids are out of school for summer and now they get to spend their days doing physical activities and getting meals.
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Bible and New Life Church host a one-week camp that has non-stop activities for kids to take part in.

The camp takes place throughout the entire day and children get the opportunity to play games like volleyball, rock climbing and they can beat the heat with a water slide.

Kids are placed into groups and are switched to a different activity every hour.

Part of their morning consists of bible studies while the church gets assistance from Camp Eagle.

The kids minister of New Life Church, Daniela Waycaster, says this camp provides an overall energetic experience.

“Camp eagle provides a staff that not only knows how to talk to kids really well, but is a lot of fun and brings a lot of energy so the kids are having a blast all day long,” Waycaster said.

Although there is a fee for this camp, there are scholarship opportunities available for kids next summer.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Local Churches host Adventure Summer Camp for children
Hector Flores Jr.
Fort Stockton man convicted of Child Endangerment
Rankin BBQ team
National High School BBQ results for Rankin High School
Betenbough gives away new home
Betenbough Homes gives woman new house