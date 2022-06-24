Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to make their own decisions regarding abortion laws.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women’s healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.

Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.”

For more information regarding the decision, you can read more here.

