Fatal crash in Glasscock County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash off State Highway 158 has left one man dead.

A semi was driving west on SH 158. The semi’s front left tire had a blowout causing the truck to veer across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. The semi continued driving south off the roadway before rolling over into a field.

Terry Smith, 66, of Big Spring was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

