Fatal crash in Glasscock County
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash off State Highway 158 has left one man dead.
A semi was driving west on SH 158. The semi’s front left tire had a blowout causing the truck to veer across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. The semi continued driving south off the roadway before rolling over into a field.
Terry Smith, 66, of Big Spring was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
