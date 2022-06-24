Advertisement

Fatal crash in Glasscock County

By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash off State Highway 158 has left one man dead.

A semi was driving west on SH 158. The semi’s front left tire had a blowout causing the truck to veer across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. The semi continued driving south off the roadway before rolling over into a field.

Terry Smith, 66, of Big Spring was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

