Congressman August Pfluger reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger reacted to Friday’s landmark Supreme Court decision voting to overturn Roe v. Wade in is his Fly-By Newsletter.

Pfluger stated:

“Today, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decided in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. This historic ruling affirms that there is no constitutional right to abortion, and returns power to the American people to speak through their elected officials to enact laws that protect unborn children.

This is a day that the pro-life movement has prayed for and worked toward for 50 years. Every life is precious, and this decision will no doubt result in countless unborn lives being saved. I will continue pushing to protect and defend unborn children. Nothing can be more important.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued notices that radical pro-abortion groups are plotting a “night of rage” in response to the SCOTUS decision. Unfortunately, some Democrats in Congress like Maxine Waters and AOC are calling for extremists to “fight” and go “into the streets.”

No violence is acceptable. Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers must be vigilant in protecting Supreme Court Justices and their families, pro-life institutions, and churches.”

For more information regarding the decision, you can read more here.

