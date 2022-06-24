Advertisement

City of Big Spring issues PSA on fireworks

The Festival of Lights hosts New Year's Eve fireworks show.(MGN / Pexels)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Big Spring wants to remind residents that all fireworks in the City of Big Spring are illegal.

The best way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional, public show like Pops in the Park. Fireworks are considered explosive devices and are extremely dangerous. Every year, adults and children are injured or burned as a result of accidents with fireworks.

The city warns illegal firework activity can:

• Scare pets

• Cause injury

• Start fires

• Stress military members and veterans

It is unlawful for any person to set off any fireworks in the City of Big Spring. Much of the state is experiencing record drought conditions. This has led to extreme fire danger conditions and red flag warnings. Howard County, specifically, is currently under a burn ban. Dry vegetation, including grass, trees, scrubs, and even mulch, can quickly catch on fire. In some cases, the conditions are explosive and can result in extensive property damage. The discharge of illegal fireworks generates a significant number of complaints every year.

These calls are typically routed through 911 and tie up public safety resources. The city’s fire and police departments do not have the resources to devote solely to handling fireworks complaints. The police department’s current priority is handling high-priority calls. To help ensure our officers are available to respond to priority emergency calls, the city asks that residents do not discharge illegal fireworks. Fireworks complaint calls will be answered based on the availability of officers in handling other priority emergency calls.

