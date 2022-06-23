Ward County institutes firework ban

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Due to the ongoing drought, fireworks are prohibited in Ward County this year.

The only ones allowed will be public displays that are approved and supervised by local fire departments (such as the Chamber’s show at the Million Barrel).

Ward County has banned fireworks on occasion before, most recently in 2008 and 2011. With almost no rainfall since July of last year, and with the high winds we’ve been having, there was too much risks. Our drought index is over 700 (the range is 0-800, with 575 being the level at which restrictions become authorized).

This was not a decision made lightly, as it negatively affects those who sell fireworks as well as those who enjoy using them, but one the county felt was necessary.

