National High School BBQ results for Rankin High School

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -Kickin Ash, Hot-N-Red-Y, and the Red Devil Smokers competed in Round Rock at Kalahari earlier this week.

The teams competed against 17 Texas BBQ teams and HSBBQ teams from Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.

The results were as follows :

Kickin’ Ash: 3rd Place Overall in the Nation

Desserts:

Kickin’ Ash: 5th

Hot-n-Red-y: 4th

Steak:

Kickin’ Ash: 4th

Burgers:

Kickin’ Ash: Reserve Champion

Chicken:

Kickin’ Ash: 7th

Ribs:

Hot-n-Red-y: 10th

