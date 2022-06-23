Advertisement

National High School BBQ results for Rankin High School

Rankin BBQ team
Rankin BBQ team(Rankin High School)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -Kickin Ash, Hot-N-Red-Y, and the Red Devil Smokers competed in Round Rock at Kalahari earlier this week.

The teams competed against 17 Texas BBQ teams and HSBBQ teams from Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.

The results were as follows :

Kickin’ Ash: 3rd Place Overall in the Nation

Desserts:

Kickin’ Ash: 5th

Hot-n-Red-y: 4th

Steak:

Kickin’ Ash: 4th

Burgers:

Kickin’ Ash: Reserve Champion

Chicken:

Kickin’ Ash: 7th

Ribs:

Hot-n-Red-y: 10th

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash
One person killed in crash involving semi truck

Latest News

Betenbough gives away new home
Betenbough Homes gives woman new house
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Ward County institutes firework ban
The collision involved a Loving County Patrol Unit and a motor vehicle. Both parties suffered...
A collision involving a Loving County Patrol Unit and a motor vehicle left both with minor injuries