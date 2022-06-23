National High School BBQ results for Rankin High School
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -Kickin Ash, Hot-N-Red-Y, and the Red Devil Smokers competed in Round Rock at Kalahari earlier this week.
The teams competed against 17 Texas BBQ teams and HSBBQ teams from Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.
The results were as follows :
Kickin’ Ash: 3rd Place Overall in the Nation
Desserts:
Kickin’ Ash: 5th
Hot-n-Red-y: 4th
Steak:
Kickin’ Ash: 4th
Burgers:
Kickin’ Ash: Reserve Champion
Chicken:
Kickin’ Ash: 7th
Ribs:
Hot-n-Red-y: 10th
