Midland Police Department starts new mini-series

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -a brand-new series with the Midland Police Department, police ride along in the passenger seat to teach you some of the most common laws broken on the road.

It’s no secret that when you’re driving and you see a police officer nearby, you start to pay more attention to the way you drive. whether it’s slowing down, putting the phone away, or being courteous to other drivers. So, what if we always drove as if there’s a police officer in the passenger seat?

Well, that’s exactly what the Midland Police Department is doing with their brand-new miniseries on their social media that talks about some of the more mistaken driving laws.

“We have a huge issue with driving. Our number one complaint is out traffic and with that we decided to try to mitigate it by putting out these helpful little videos,” Police Officer and Community Crime Prevention for Midland, Chane Blandford said.

Each episode highlights different laws that are being broken and gives helpful tips to help you on the road and help patrolling police officers.

“A lot of people don’t realize they are breaking the laws that are out there. and that they’re out there creating things that can cause more accidents,” Blandford said “So, if we can help save somebody from getting into an accident and help free up our traffic officers to do more stuff, help free up our patrolmen to do more stuff and handle more calls and be proactive to help bring the crime down in the city and everything else. If it works, it works and we’re happy to do it.”

The continuous left-turn lane is made if you are not moving to the left, you’re not using the lane properly.

The miniseries will air throughout the week to highlight what mistakes are done on the road.

