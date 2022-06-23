Fort Stockton man convicted of Child Endangerment

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Justice, Hector Flores jr. was convicted Wednesday of Child Endangerment.

Flores Jr. was convicted in a jury trial.

On February 13, 2022, Flores Jr. and his daughter Luna were seen in the Hot Springs area in Big Bend National Park. On February 14, 2022, Mexican authorities found Flores Jr. and Luna. near the Rio Grande River in Mexico and conducted a welfare check. After discovering that Flores Jr. and Luna did not have proper documentation to remain in Mexico, authorities took Flores and L.F. into custody. L.una was subsequently deported back to the United States from Mexico and turned over to the custody of the U.S. National Park Service so that Luna could be transported to the custody of Child Protective Services.

She had told authorities the pair had run out of food and had not eaten in four days.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

