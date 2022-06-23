A collision inv a Loving County Patrol Unity and a motor vehicle. Both parties suffered minor injuries
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, an accident occurred on Wednesday around 6 a.m. on State Highway 302.
The collision involved a Loving County Patrol Unit and a motor vehicle. Both parties suffered minor injuries and were transported to the E.R.
