A collision inv a Loving County Patrol Unity and a motor vehicle. Both parties suffered minor injuries

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, an accident occurred on Wednesday around 6 a.m. on State Highway 302.

The collision involved a Loving County Patrol Unit and a motor vehicle. Both parties suffered minor injuries and were transported to the E.R.

