Betenbough Homes gives woman new house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It was a lucky day for one west Texan who won this month’s Betenbough home giveaway.

The scene earlier this morning was filled with emotions as the lucky winner Jessica Sosa was awarded her brand new home in Greenwood .

Over the last month, the Betenbough team went through thousands of applicants in search of the most deserving family to receive a brand new home in Greenwood.

“It’s a huge blessing just being able to have our own home and just being able to provide a home for my kids,” winner Jessica Sosa said.

When Jessica won, she was in disbelief after being named the winner of the new home.

“I never imagined this at all,” Sosa said I couldn’t picture i would be one of the top 6, then top 3, and then the winner of this so it’s been a huge surprise and a big blessing.

Jessica has two kids who she fostered and then adopted. And when the team at Betenbough saw her family and how active Jessica is in the community. They were amazed by Jessica’s story.

“Her involvement in the community and her heart to basically take in kids that didn’t belong to her, take in children from the foster care system,” Lora Robertson, sales manager for Betenbough said. “She just saw a need in the community and she took responsibility for that.”

The new home features a stone and brick exterior with a front porch. Inside you will find 10-foot ceilings in the entryway, living area, kitchen, and master suite. The home offers an open concept floor plan and a corner fireplace in the heart of the home. Additionally, the secluded master suite comes complete with a garden tub, separate shower, and his and hers vanities.

Jessica also told us she is thankful to receive the home for her and her family.

