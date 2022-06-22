Small Business Summer: JoAnn’s on 5th making Odessans days

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The best way to say...

“Thank you.”

“Congratulations!”

“I’m sorry.”

“I love you...” Flowers.

JoAnn’s on 5th has been brightening people’s days for six years, after Joann herself decided she needed a change.

“I was working an office job, and I was pretty much doing little creative things on my own,” owner JoAnn Carrasco said.

Those creative instincts led to something more, combining passion and work to open JoAnn’s on 5th.

“After getting into that I thought, ‘you know what? I’m not going to sit at the desk all day every day. I want to try this. And I did and ‘I’m going to try. And if it succeeds, great. If it doesn’t, at least I tried.”

Years later, JoAnn’s on 5th enjoys a steady customer base and busy event schedule, but it’s that same same passion that led JoAnn to open her business that keeps her loving it after all this time,

“When I’m designing, that’s the best part,” Carrasco said.

With eight months left until February, don’t wait until Valentine’s Day to tell someone you love you’re thinking about them.

