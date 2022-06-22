One person killed in crash involving semi truck

ECTOR County, Texas (KOSA) -

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Wednesday morning in Ector County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 866.

DPS tells CBS7 that there were other injuries as well, but did not specify.

The identity of the person killed has yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to clear the crash scene.

