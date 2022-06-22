Lunch and Learn teaches non-profits about interacting with media

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This morning the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted a ‘lunch and learn’ panel for non-profits to learn the ins and outs of marketing with local media.

Board member for the association of Fundraising Professionals, Craig Stoker lead the panel which consisted of leaders in various forms of local news including radio, newspaper, and tv stations.

The panel spoke on how to form a better and more cohesive relationship with them.

CBS7′s very own Drew Speier and Don Davis were present for this panel and were able to help answer questions that the nonprofits had.

Stoker expressed that he was grateful for media participation,

“I’m always so appreciative to those who make my job easy,” Stoker said. “To get the word out..and we wouldn’t have the community on our side like we do without the great coverage we get from CBS7.”

