Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Oklahoma man has died in a crash in Ector County Wednesday morning.

A Mercury Montego was traveling southbound on FM 866. A semi towing oilfield equipment was traveling eastbound on SH 302. The Montego disregard a stop sign and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi then hit the Montego and during the course of the crash a second semi was struck with debris.

Daniel Garcia,31, was pronounced dead on the scene.

