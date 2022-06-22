Advertisement

Fatal crash in Ector County

Fatal Crash in Ector County(Pixabay/MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Oklahoma man has died in a crash in Ector County Wednesday morning.

A Mercury Montego was traveling southbound on FM 866. A semi towing oilfield equipment was traveling eastbound on SH 302. The Montego disregard a stop sign and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi then hit the Montego and during the course of the crash a second semi was struck with debris.

Daniel Garcia,31, was pronounced dead on the scene.

