One person killed in West Odessa R.V. fire

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One person was killed in a fire at an R.V. behind a home on the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that one person inside the home died as a result of the fire.

Sheriff Griffis also said that they are investigating this fire now.

Our crew on scene reports extensive fire damage to an R.V. on scene.

No other information was given.

We will update this story as more information is released.

