Advertisement

One person killed in West Odessa R.V. fire

Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff's Office on the scene in West Odessa
Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff's Office on the scene in West Odessa(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One person was killed in a fire at an R.V. behind a home on the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that one person inside the home died as a result of the fire.

Sheriff Griffis also said that they are investigating this fire now.

Our crew on scene reports extensive fire damage to an R.V. on scene.

No other information was given.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
A split 24-inch water pipe in Odessa forced the city to shut down water to more than 150,000...
What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Per DPS:One dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

Oil is drawn from a water well in Crane County.
Mystery of Crane County water problems continues
CRANE COUNTY WATER WELL
CRANE COUNTY WATER WELL
I-20 main lane detours near CR 1250
I-20 main lanes near CR 1250 to be detoured starting Tuesday
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
Student arrested for possession of a weapon