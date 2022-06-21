Marfa man found guilty of meth possession

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -– A federal jury sitting in Pecos convicted a Marfa man last week for possession with intent to distribute meth. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Stephen Dudley Brunson, 63, was stopped for a traffic violation. Brunson was subsequently arrested for Class C offenses involving the license plate and temporary permit displayed on the vehicle he was driving. When Brunson was searched incident to arrest, several knives and brass knuckles were found on his person as well as over 27 grams of meth.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet. Brunson faces up to 20 years in prison.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on February 18, 2022.

