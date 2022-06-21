Education Partnership of the Permian Basin unveils strategic plan

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Earlier today the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin met in Midland to discuss the improvements in education for local students.

Education Partnership is a non-profit organization that aims to create an environment in Permian Basin where students enjoy learning.

This morning, they held a meeting to discuss their five-year strategic plan in ways to further advance education outcomes in the region.

Although the organization doesn’t directly work with students, it works with partners, like teachers and administrators, to find strategies and ways to impact students in positive ways.

The goal for executive director Adrian Vega Is to help out the Midland-Odessa community.

“But what we’re trying to do is make sure that we’re aligning all the resources in such a way that more kids are starting school kinder-ready than not because that impacts the rest of their educational career,” Vega said.

The organization serves in the Permian Basin, ranging from texas all the way to New Mexico.

