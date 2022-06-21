Advertisement

Alpine under Emergency Drought Contingency Measures

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -Due to the current drought conditions in the area, the City of Alpine has implemented its Drought Contingency Plan.

Effective Thursday, June 23, 2022. At this time the city requests the following voluntary measures from residents using the municipal water supply in order to preserve water:

1. Customers with even-numbered street addresses should water lawns on even-numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

2. Customers with odd-numbered street addresses should water lawns on odd-numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

3. Reduce watering of ALL public parks, and public facilities, to minimum levels to reduce vegetation loss.

4. Reduce water usage from all commercial/industrial users to conserve city water supplies for human consumption.

The city hopes these voluntary measures will help preserve municipal water supplies during the drought, however, if drought conditions persist, and conditions worsen, further conservation measures will be implemented including mandatory water rationing.

