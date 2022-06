ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Odessa, customers may experience low water pressure around the 800 block of North Dixie and 800 block of Maple Ave.

This is due to a 12″ main break. Crews will be working on this repair today.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner is on scene and will deliver information as provided.

