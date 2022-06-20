Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison
A split 24-inch water pipe in Odessa forced the city to shut down water to more than 150,000...
What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Film director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact
Fatal accident at 1936 and the I-20 south service road
Fatal accident at 1936 and the I-20 south service road