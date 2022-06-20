MISD football tickets to be fully digital for 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Season tickets for this year’s Legacy High and Midland High football games are on sale now.

New this year, all tickets will be digital and can be carried and scanned with your smartphone.

Rebel and Bulldog fans can purchase season tickets now through August 19 by visiting midlandisd.net/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by downloading the HomeTown Fan app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

“This move will streamline the entire ticketing process and make it easier for fans to identify and purchase the tickets they want,” Athletics Executive Director Blake Feldt said.

Season passes are available for $51 for Midland High and $43 for Legacy High. Midland High is the designated home team for this year’s crosstown rivalry game.

Each season pass is good for one person and provides admittance to all regular-season home games for either Midland High or Legacy High; playoff games are excluded.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 19.

Please note that tickets will not be sold for cash at the gate. Fans who arrive at the game without a ticket may purchase one by scanning QR codes that will be posted outside the stadium.

