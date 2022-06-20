Advertisement

Judge denies petition to remove D.A. Nodolf

Midland County Courthouse
Midland County Courthouse(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - This morning a Judge made a decision to deny the petition for Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf to be removed.

Nodolf released the following statement in regards to Judge Kelly G. Moore’s decision:

“Around 11 a.m. this morning, I received notice from the Honorable Senior Judge Kelly G. Moore that the court signed an order denying the petition to remove me as the Midland County District Attorney. Petitions from removal create a distraction not only for me but those in the district attorney’s office as well. I appreciate the time and consideration the court took in ruling on this matter and the well-reasoned decision. It is gratifying to have this matter concluded so we can continue to work on behalf of the citizens of Midland County.”

The Petition for Nodolf’s removal came June 9.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison
A split 24-inch water pipe in Odessa forced the city to shut down water to more than 150,000...
What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan

Latest News

Education Foundation receives $35,000 to start new music program in ECISD
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD football tickets to be fully digital for 2022
Fatal crash
Fatal Crash in Pecos County