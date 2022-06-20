Judge denies petition to remove D.A. Nodolf

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - This morning a Judge made a decision to deny the petition for Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf to be removed.

Nodolf released the following statement in regards to Judge Kelly G. Moore’s decision:

“Around 11 a.m. this morning, I received notice from the Honorable Senior Judge Kelly G. Moore that the court signed an order denying the petition to remove me as the Midland County District Attorney. Petitions from removal create a distraction not only for me but those in the district attorney’s office as well. I appreciate the time and consideration the court took in ruling on this matter and the well-reasoned decision. It is gratifying to have this matter concluded so we can continue to work on behalf of the citizens of Midland County.”

The Petition for Nodolf’s removal came June 9.

