I-20 main lanes near CR 1250 to be detoured starting Tuesday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Per TxDOT, Interstate 20 in Midland County will have a traffic shift in the coming days between FM 1788 and West Loop 250 as part of the overpass project at County Road 1250.

Main lane traffic will be detoured to the service roads to allow for the construction of the overpass at CR 1250.

The detoured main lane traffic will have two lanes of travel on the service roads. A concrete barrier will separate the detoured main lane traffic from a single lane of local traffic on the service roads.

These detours are scheduled to last approximately 14 months.

The eastbound lanes will be detoured first. Some temporary eastbound lane closures are scheduled for Tuesday, June 21. The main lane detour is scheduled for the night of Thursday, June 23, and should be completed by the morning of Friday, June 24.

The westbound lanes are scheduled to be detoured three weeks later during the week of July 11.

During construction, speed limits are reduced, and stepped-up enforcement is possible. Drivers are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and traffic control devices. TxDOT is committed to providing a safe work environment for both contractors and the traveling public. TxDOT asks drivers to participate in this safety culture so everyone can go home safely every day

