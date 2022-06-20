Fatal hit and run in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit and run crash that happened on Saturday at 2:20 A.M.

An unknown vehicle was driving southbound on Loop 338 at milepost 284. A pedestrian identified as David Koehavong was intoxicated and in the roadway.

Koehavong was hit by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene. If anyone has information about this crash please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 432-498-2131.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.