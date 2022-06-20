Fatal Crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has died after a rollover accident in Pecos County.

A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on US 385 when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road. The suburban then veered off the east side of the road, overcorrected and rolled.

Pamela Adrianzen – Calderon, of Fort Stockton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the car, Noelia Adrianzen, was to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa where she is in serious condition.

