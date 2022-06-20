Fatal Crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A Lamesa man has died in a crash on SH 349 in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A Dodge Journey was traveling north on SH 349. A semi was stopped at the stop sign marked intersection between SH 349 and the off-ramp of SH 176. The semi then turned south onto SH 349 and failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Journey. The Journey then hit the trailer of the semi.

Liboryo Iglesias, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

