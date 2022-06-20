Education Foundation receives $35,000 to start new music program in ECISD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Education Foundation of Odessa have announced that they are the recipients of a $35,000 grant from the Rea Charitable Trust.

The money will be used to purchase approximately 200 string instruments for a new music program for ECISD fifth-grade students.

ECISD plans to roll out the new fifth-grade strings program over a 3-year period, beginning with the first 10 schools in 2022-23. If further funding is obtained, 10 more elementary schools would have the opportunity to add fifth-grade strings in 2023-24, with 5 more schools added in 2024-25. The Fine Arts Department is ready to advance the fifth-grade strings program and the staff is excited that the program can be offered to all students, even if families cannot afford an instrument.

“On behalf of the ECISD Fine Arts department, I would like to express our appreciation to the Rae Charitable Trust for its amazing generosity,” Dr. Aaron Hawley, Director of Fine Arts in ECISD, said. “With these funds, we will be able to restart our Elementary Strings program and bring high-quality instruments to our students. Current research shows that music education helps children attain their full intellectual, social, and creative potential. We are so thankful that the Rae Charitable Trust is helping make this more accessible to our ECISD students.”

