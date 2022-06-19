Advertisement

Odessa Police Department is investigating a homicide

The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37 years of age of Odessa, has been charged in connection with the shooting.
The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37 years of age of Odessa, has been charged in connection with...
The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37 years of age of Odessa, has been charged in connection with the shooting. (MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds.

He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to injuries sustained. The next of kin has been notified and he was identified as 58-year-old Joe Abril.

The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37 years of age of Odessa, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Tuell was arrested for Murder and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice
UPDATE: Boil Water Notice has been rescinded
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison
A split 24-inch water pipe in Odessa forced the city to shut down water to more than 150,000...
What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan

Latest News

Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training Program in the Permian Basin
Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training Program in the Permian Basin
Odessa City Officials lift Water Boil
Odessa City officials lift Water Boil Notice
Local volleyball team to represent West Texas at Nationals
The program costs $700 and takes either 13 days or 17 nights to complete. Students are then...
Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training Program in the Permian Basin