Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training Program in the Permian Basin

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lisa Handy is taking everything she has learned as a nurse for the past 28 years and passing it along to other individuals in the nursing field through the program she started called Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training.

“The need for CNA’s in nursing homes, hospitals, facilities, doctor’s offices is such a great need right now,” said Handy, an LVN and the owner instructor of Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training.

The program costs $700 and takes either 13 days or 17 nights to complete. Students are then eligible to take the state board to become certified nurse aides. The program consists of 60 hours in the classroom and 40 hours in a clinic.

“I loved doing the clinicals, having that experience at the care center, getting to interact with those patients and giving them the best care they deserve. They are our elders and we need to give them the best care,” said Itzel Gonzalez, a former student in the program.

It’s a lot of work in a short amount of time, but students get the hands-on experience they need.

“We get to try different things, we get to do the procedures, step by step and see how we are supposed to do them, it’s been really helpful,” said Krozbi Baker, a current student in the program.

Baker said the hard work when doing the fast-paced class is all worth it in the end.

“Just do it, as scary as that first step seems, you’re going to be extremely happy with the results and I think you should just go for it, truly, that’s all there is to it. Just jump” Baker said.

You can find more information for how to register for the course here.

