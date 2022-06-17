Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Odessa City Manger updates on water system recharge
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax
Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting