Dr. Scott Muri named Region 18 Superintendent of the Year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD is proud to learn Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri has been selected as the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Muri joined ECISD in 2019, from Spring Branch ISD in Houston.

He has 33 years of experience in public education that includes key leadership roles in large districts like Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as in unique settings such as Walt Disney’s Celebration School in Celebration, Florida.

“Scott’s positive impact on our school district is undeniable,” 2021-22 school board president Tammy Hawkins said.“He is a strategic thinker and planner. Every decision he makes is based on what is best for our students. We are seeing incredible growth in academic achievement, and so much of it is due to the strategies, resources and expectations established by Dr. Muri.”

Under Dr. Muri’s leadership, ECISD:

• Reduced teacher vacancies from 356 to 51 in two years

• Expanded PreK to include a full-day program for 4-year-olds and half-day program for 3-year-olds

• Increased kindergarten readiness by 13%

• Increased SAT score by 40 points, exceeding the state score by 15 points

• Increased the College, Career, Military Readiness score by 7 points

• Increased the graduation rate to 85.5%, the highest in over 20 years

• Expanded school year to include 180 days of instruction plus an additional 30 days during summer as a

part of the Additional Days School Year (ADSY) program

• Expanded access to technology with the purchase of 37,000 individual student devices

• Incorporated virtual tutoring coupled with outcomes-based contracting to provide 6,000 students

with 1:1 tutoring

• Became the first school district in the United States to partner with SpaceX to bring high-speed, affordable broadband to students and families

