Cows get lose on I-20 in Big Spring

By K-Best Media
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -As of 3:50 p.m BSPD Lt. Brian Gordon tells our media partners at KBest News that the cattle incident at Hwy 350 and I-20 is expected to come to a conclusion within the next half hour.

Most of the cattle had been retrieved with the exception of one that died as a result of the incident.

BSPD received a call at approximately 2:00pm regarding livestock on the roadway on the north service road at Hwy 350 and I-20. The Big Spring Livestock Auction confirmed that a man had just purchased and departed with the livestock. They then enlisted the help of 2 employees of the auction who assisted with the recovery on horseback.

Traffic was slowed during the process, but there were no vehicle accidents as a result of this incident.

BSPD is looking into what the appropriate charges would be, if any, to the driver, who is not from Big Spring.

