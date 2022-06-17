Chef Alejandro Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As many of you already know all the great things Chef Alejandro does from Curbside Bistro for the community.

But did you know that there is a petition going on about him?

Chef Alejandro has made it clear he wants to give back to the community and now locals in the area want to give back to him by giving him his day in the city of Odessa.

Whether it’s giving back on Christmas, Thanksgiving, or even the past two days by giving away free food due to the water pipe breakage.

Because of all the chef does for the people of Odessa. Yesterday 2 locals created a petition to give the chef his own day to celebrate all that he does and will do

“It started because when I got home from work when the water line busted and I saw the curbside Facebook post where he was giving out hotdog meals to the elderly, the children, and the people working the line for first responders, and I sat there and was like wow this family does a lot for our community.” Co-Creator of Petition, Aolani Alvarado

Chef Alejandro never wanted to do this for recognition, he was doing it for a much bigger reason.

It’s crazy cause it’s not what I do it for. We do it from the bottom of our hearts, to feed people, people’s souls. Honestly, we’re just doing what we think is right and what God puts in our hearts. Co-owner and Chef of Curbside Bistro, Alejandro Barrientos

Co-creator Yenizeth Carrasco mentions just what a chef brings to the community and the impact he has on everyone.

“It’s amazing to me. I love someone that loves this community just as much as I do and because Odessa is our home and I love that he gives back to the citizens.” Co-Creator of Petition, Yenizeth Carrasco

So far over thirteen hundred people have signed the petition.

If you would like to add your name to that list you can find the link here.

