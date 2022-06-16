Advertisement

UPDATE: Specific areas still without water will be identified later this morning.

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Press release from the City of Odessa:

Odessa, TX – 3:00 am

The water plant is back online and pressurizing. Citizens have started to see water coming through the lower elevations of the city though getting water to the higher elevations is taking longer than anticipated. Our desire is to have those areas restored by the morning.

Again, once the system is fully restored, we can commence the 24-hour time frame required to ensure that the water is safe and there is no bacteria present before rescinding the boil water notice. A release will be sent advising citizens of when it is safe to begin using water normally.

