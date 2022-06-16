Odessa Police Department seeking help finding missing person

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department is requesting public assistance in reference to welfare check.

Sacarlya Miller, 40, was last seen in the nighttime hours of June 14, 2022.

Based on several witnesses, it is believed that Miller is injured and may be in need of medical attention.

If anyone has information about where she is, please contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

