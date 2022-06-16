Nine trucks deliver cases of water to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - All through the night, nine trucks carrying water were making deliveries to the Ector County Coliseum.

People from Odessa fire rescue, city workers, county workers and the police department among others all came together to wait for the trucks and unload them as they came in.

“We’ve been working honestly for the last three days around the clock. Very tiresome but very worthy. We live in this town too so we are trying to make sure that our neighbors and friends get water,” said Joey White, the assistant fire chief at Odessa Fire Rescue

The water came from the Texas Division of Emergency management in the San Antonio area. When delivered, there will be around 450 pallets of water total to give out to the community.

“We just want to make sure that we are doing our part, not just simply fixing the line and getting water and pressure back into people’s homes, but to make sure they have clean, safe drinking water for all of their household and daily purposes,” said Michael Marrero, the Odessa City Manager.

Water will be distributed again today from 8am to 5pm at the Ector County Coliseum.

