UPDATE: Per DPS, reports of active shooter a hoax

(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 11:32AM: DPS tells CBS7 that reports of an active shooter are a hoax. All troopers are accounted for all Midland and Upton county and all deputies are accounted for. No officers or civilians have been shot. The suspect that made the phone call is under investigation at this time by the Texas Rangers.

A heavy police presence has been reported off of Highway 349 and W County Road 320, which is outside of the town of Midkiff.

This presence has been reported near an oil and gas facility.

We have very little information from County and State officials right now.

Midland County officials are urging people to avoid this area right now while law enforcement is on the scene.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene right now and will update this story as more information is released.

