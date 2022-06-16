Advertisement

CBS7 Small Business Summer: Anderson Farms brings fresh produce to West Texas

This week’s Small Business Summer features Anderson Farms
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Anderson Farms brings fresh, local produce to Midland
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On the side of one of the busiest roads in Midland, sits an oasis in the desert.

Chad Anderson is a fourth-generation farmer from the plentiful land of Tennessee. Anderson Farms packed up and came to West Texas five years ago. Now, they have a reputation of growing and sourcing some of the best produce in the Basin.

With a loyal customer base, steady sales and a passion for farming, West Texas quickly became home for the Chad and Jessica Anderson, and their three children.

WATCH:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Odessa City Manger updates on water system recharge
Police Car
UPDATE: Caller in hoax taken into custody
Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott, DPS, TxDMV announce nation’s first statewide Driving with Disability Program
Garbage & Recycling
Big Spring to have late garbage pickup
Sacarlya Miller
Odessa Police Department seeking help finding missing person