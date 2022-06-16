CBS7 Small Business Summer: Anderson Farms brings fresh produce to West Texas
This week’s Small Business Summer features Anderson Farms
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On the side of one of the busiest roads in Midland, sits an oasis in the desert.
Chad Anderson is a fourth-generation farmer from the plentiful land of Tennessee. Anderson Farms packed up and came to West Texas five years ago. Now, they have a reputation of growing and sourcing some of the best produce in the Basin.
With a loyal customer base, steady sales and a passion for farming, West Texas quickly became home for the Chad and Jessica Anderson, and their three children.
