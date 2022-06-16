CBS7 Small Business Summer: Anderson Farms brings fresh produce to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On the side of one of the busiest roads in Midland, sits an oasis in the desert.

Chad Anderson is a fourth-generation farmer from the plentiful land of Tennessee. Anderson Farms packed up and came to West Texas five years ago. Now, they have a reputation of growing and sourcing some of the best produce in the Basin.

With a loyal customer base, steady sales and a passion for farming, West Texas quickly became home for the Chad and Jessica Anderson, and their three children.

WATCH:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.