Big Spring to have late garbage pickup

Garbage & Recycling
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) -Due to unforeseen circumstances causing a staff shortage in the Sanitation Department, regular sanitation routes will be delayed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and Friday, June 17, 2022.

If your weekly garbage pickup is on Thursday or Friday and your trash is not picked up as scheduled, please be patient.

If you have a rollout, please leave it at the curb until it is emptied. The sanitation department will be running behind this week, but we will get dumpsters and rollouts picked up.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501.

