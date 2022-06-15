What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The big problem started deep into the Odessa night of June 13-14, the culmination of numerous smaller problems piling atop each other.

“I’ve been involved with that in this part of town since 1962, and I’ve never seen this happen,” said Ector County Utility District President Tommy Ervin.

A water shutoff took place around 4 a.m., cutting off more than 150,000 Ector County residents from running water on a day that reached 100 degrees.

The problem was first detected on 42nd St. and San Jacinto St. The road completely flooded on a day with no rain.

The city initially tried to reroute the water by closing valves. But that didn’t work. Not all of the necessary valves closed. So, officials made the unprecedented decision to shut down water to the entire city.

“I’m not sure how old that pipe is. It’s ductile iron pipe or cast iron pipe from way-back when,” Ervin said. “It looks like it just split.”

That’s exactly what happened. A seven-foot split, to be exact.

By the afternoon, workers were in the water, cutting pipe and using pumps to keep levels low.

The pipe, as Ervin mentioned, is the problem. The ductile/cast-iron design is rarely used in bigger cities anymore and has a lifespan of about 40 years.

With water pipes installed in Odessa in the 1970s, they’re approaching or past their end life.

The city is replacing it with a 24-inch PVC design, which wasn’t available back in the 70s. It’s made to last centuries.

Workers told CBS7 the pipe-cutting was underway by 6 p.m. and, if everything goes perfectly, water could be restored during the night; however, the more likely scenario is sometime Wednesday.

“We plan to have the water back on at ECUD sometime tomorrow. I don’t if it’s going to be tomorrow morning,” Ervin said. “It just depends on what all happens today and this afternoon in the repair of the leak.

