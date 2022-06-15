Advertisement

West Texas Food Bank relies on support during water shortage

“We have seen over 400 cars every week that we have had our pantry this month and we don’t...
“We have seen over 400 cars every week that we have had our pantry this month and we don’t expect that to go down anytime soon,” said Stoker.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Normally at the West Texas Food Bank it’s all about distributing food. But today, the distribution of water was a must.

H-E-B delivered three truckloads of water for the food bank to give away.

Between the hours of 10 am -12 pm earlier today, volunteers and workers handed out cases of water to anyone who stopped by.

They also gave away bread and watermelon to help out.

The West Texas Food Bank leaned on their community partner HEB to make it happen.

“We’ve been working with our partners to make sure the citizens of Odessa have water to drink and cook with, hopefully, they don’t have to bathe with,” Craig Stoker, West Texas Food Bank Marketing, said. “But we want to make sure everybody’s got water... We always can count on our friends at h-e-b to step up when there’s an emergency.”

For more information visit the website here.

