Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Bottled water being distributed
Mug shot of Corey Salter
Odessa man arrested by U.S Marshals
Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of Odessa twins
Mug shot of Christopher Price
Andrews man sentenced to life in prison
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan
Odessa officials meet to discuss water recharge plan
A split 24-inch water pipe in Odessa forced the city to shut down water to more than 150,000...
What happened to cause Odessa’s water outage?
Midlands Road and Bridge helps Odessa
Midland Road and Bridge helps Odessa Fire Department
Midland College introduces new men’s head basketball coach
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers