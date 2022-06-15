Odessa personnel meet to discuss water recharge plan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Ector County Utility District spokesperson tells CBS7 that city personnel, including local water experts and treatment facility workers, were scheduled to meet at 9:30 p.m. to discuss a recharge plan for Odessa’s water supply.

The spokesperson told CBS7′s Joshua Skinner if the pipe installation continues without any issues, the recharge could begin within the next couple of hours. That plan will include a discussion on water volume, pressures, and how slow to put it into the system.

Once the recharge is started, regaining pressure is expected to take somewhere in the neighborhood of 12-14 hours.

Even once this is complete, a boil-water notice will continue for at least a couple of days.

