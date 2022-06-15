Midland Road and Bridge helps Odessa Fire Department

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A big concern around the area is what would happen if a fire were to break out, and what water would be used.

Over the last ten years the Permian Basin is experiencing one of its worst droughts and with droughts comes fire, and fire departments use water to fight a fire.

We do have some resources from midland county. they provided us with some tankers that we will be using in case we do need them for any kind of.” Odessa Fire Chief, John Alvarez

Midlands Fire Marshall Justin Bunch said he got the call from Odessa around 10:30 last night, he was told having issues with the water system and fire departments would need county tankers to station at Odessa fire stations in case they did have a fire they needed water to fight.

“So, we called our road and bridge department. They took out a tanker to fire station number 5 in Odessa and just parked it there in case they needed the water.” Midland Fire Marshall, Justin Bunch

Those tankers hold about 6 thousand gallons or 140 barrels of water.

Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency in the city to help get much-needed resources.

“We have some state resources that we’ve already requested. depending on how long this goes on we will be able to call for some more resources.” Alvarez

Midland County Road and Bridge also have other tankers on standby in case of emergency.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.