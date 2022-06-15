Landgraf works with local, state leaders to deliver water bottles to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -State Representative Brooks Landgraf has been working around the clock to coordinate efforts to fix the major line break that has left the city of Odessa without water and provide Odessans with the life-sustaining resource until the situation is resolved.

“This is a dangerous situation when you’re talking about a city of over 100,000 people without water in 100-degree heat,” Landgraf said. “While it’s certainly frustrating that this happened at all, so far I’ve been incredibly proud of how our community has responded. I’m confident water will be restored soon.”

Landgraf is coordinating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deliver shipments of water bottles to the city of Odessa. Landgraf has been in constant contact with city officials, hospital executives, local businesses and charities, and others to communicate directly with TDEM Chief Nim Kidd where water is needed most. Landgraf is also directly providing water to Odessa residents in need as a volunteer at the water distribution site set up by the city.

“Despite being out here in the desert, we’re better equipped to handle this situation than most communities,” Landgraf said. “We have a real sense love for our neighbors here in Odessa. We step up when times get tough and take care of each other. I’ll continue doing everything I can to keep people informed and hydrated until water is restored.”

In addition to coordinating water bottle delivery, Landgraf is receiving up-to-the-minute updates from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regarding the status of repairs and the quality of the city’s water supply. TCEQ has regional staff on site to help with repairs and ensure the water is safe to drink after it is restored.

Landgraf encourages Odessans to look at the city’s Facebook page for updates on the status of the water outage, water boil notice, and the location of water distribution sites: https://www.facebook.com/cityofodessatx

